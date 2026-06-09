Rosie O'Donnell had facelift because people kept thinking she was upset

Rosie O'Donnell had a facelift because people kept thinking she was "upset".

The A League of their Own actress — who relocated to Howth, Ireland, with youngest child Clay, 13, last year — recently revealed she had gone under the knife in January, and she's explained she did so to get rid of the "extra skin" she had around her face after losing weight, and to smooth out the lines that made her "look sad".

She told E! News: "I'm on Mounjaro over the last three years, I have diabetes too, and I lost over 50 pounds (23 kg), and that was responsible for a lot of the extra skin that I had around my face.

"And there were two lines that made me look sad.

"In Ireland, people would say, 'Are you upset, darling? What's the matter, love?' And I'm like, 'That's just my face. I am not upset, it's just how I look.'"

The 64-year-old star felt it was important to be "truthful" about having work done, which was why she shared before and after photos with fans.

She said: "Authenticity is the goal in these days and times.

"And I think all that matters is truth and love, and so I wanted to be truthful and say all the complicated emotions I had about it...

"I just wanted to say, 'This is what I did, and here's the doctor, and if you want to'.

"But it's very expensive — it's more expensive than any car I ever bought, but I can't drive around in my face."

Rosie initially hesitated about having the procedure because Clay was strongly opposed to it — but the teenager didn't even notice a difference when she returned home after the operation.

She said: "My little autistic 13-year-old said to me, 'If you do it, I would not be able to respect you ever again.'

"And that put me off it for a few months, but then when I went and did it in January, I came home 10 days later, and they never noticed."

Rosie previously admitted it felt "shameful" to have spent so much on the procedure.

She wrote on her Substack page: "As I move on in my 60s with a rejuvenated lower face as if it happened naturally, it didn't. It cost more money than I have ever paid for a car — my privileged place in this world. And that feels almost shameful to me.

"The things I have — earned some say, but it's the gross excess that wounds me."

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