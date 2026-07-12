Rosie O'Donnell left peak daytime TV show despite $129m offer

Rosie O'Donnell has revealed she walked away from the peak of daytime television after deciding her US$100 million (S$129 million) fortune was enough.

The comedian, actor and former talk show host, 64, reflected on her decision to leave The Rosie O'Donnell Show at the height of its popularity in an interview with Page Six, saying she stepped away from the Emmy-winning programme in 2002 despite Warner Bros. offering her another reported US$100 million to continue for two more years.

Speaking about the moment she realised her financial security gave her the freedom to step away, Rosie said hearing how much money she had accumulated changed everything.

She told Page Six: "When I heard that (number), I thought, 'OK, now I'm done.'"

Rosie added the decision surprised those around her.

She also recalled: "And everyone was like, 'Why are you leaving?'"

Explaining her reasoning, Rosie said she wanted to devote more time to her family once she knew she "had enough money to take care of everyone in my life, philanthropy and strangers".

She added: "I wanted to be at their softball games. I wanted to be at school plays."

Rosie said Warner Bros. attempted to persuade her to remain on air by offering another $100 million for two additional years of The Rosie O'Donnell Show.

She recalled: "They were like, 'Why would you say no?'"

Rosie said she replied: "Because I already have that money and if I think I need more, something's wrong with me."

Reflecting on extreme wealth more broadly, Rosie added: "I don't get the billionaires. I don't get how people only measure their life in money, not what they can do for other people."

The revelation comes as Rosie returns to the US for a limited Broadway run of her one-woman show Common Knowledge, after relocating to Ireland following Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 US presidential election.

The outspoken performer, also known for films including A League of Their Own and Harriet the Spy, and as a former co-host of The View, has remained a prominent political commentator while documenting her new life abroad.

Rosie is currently performing Common Knowledge on Broadway, where the autobiographical production explores episodes from her childhood, including the death of her mother from breast cancer when Rosie was 10, alongside her experiences living in Ireland and raising her youngest child, Clay, who has autism.

Discussing the themes of the show, Rosie said it centres on motherhood and how a "motherless daughter" learned "to be a mother to all these children".

She also reflected on raising Clay, saying the experience has been markedly different from bringing up her older children.

Rosie explained: "It's allowed me to see how I parented when I was younger in the midst of a high level of fame versus how I parent now with this one child who's more vulnerable than any of my other children ever were, which creates an intimacy in some way."

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