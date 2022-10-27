Rosie O'Donnell reportedly splits from girlfriend

Rosie O'Donnell and Aimee Hauer have reportedly split.

The 60-year-old actress and Aimee, 43, have called time on their relationship after less than a year together.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "Rosie O'Donnell and Aimee Hauer have broken up."

Rosie and Aimee - who is a massage therapist - initially met on social media, and the former couple made their romance Instagram official during Pride Month in June. The post featured a photo of Aimee with her arms wrapped around Rosie.

Aimee captioned the image: "Happy PRIDE!!"

However, the photo has subsequently been deleted from Instagram and they've now decided to go their separate ways.

By contrast, Rosie previously described Aimee as "perfect".

The actress made the comment during an interview on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show in September.

She shared at the time: "I watched … her TikToks and every time I saw her, I would smile and [be] like, 'This woman is, like, perfect'. Look at her, she's so happy and enthusiastic and beautiful and bright and she has a light coming from her."

The comedian also recalled connecting with Aimee on TikTok.

She said: "I sent her a DM. I thought maybe we would just be friends. I said, 'You're very beautiful. I love your look,' and, like, 10 days later she wrote me back with a little video."

Rosie confessed to being a big fan of Aimee's tattoos, and she described her then-girlfriend as "very, very sexy".

The actress - who was previously married to Kelli Carpenter and Michelle Rounds - explained: "I've never dated a tattooed woman before. [She has] 23 tattoos, including a huge one on her neck and her thighs and she's very, very sexy to me."

