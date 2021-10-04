Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins and Olivia Colman join Wonka prequel movie

The Wonka movie has found more of its lead cast. Joining Timothée Chalamet as the titular character is Rowan Atkinson (Mr. Bean), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water) and Olivia Colman (The Crown).

The trio joins other cast members Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Tom Davis, Simon Farnaby, Rich Fulcher, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Paterson Joseph, Keegan-Michael Key, Colin O’Brien, Natasha Rothwell, Rakhee Thakrar and Ellie White.

The Wonka movie takes place prior to the events in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and focuses on the origins of the young chocolatier.

Directing the movie is Paddington director Paul King. Harry Potter universe producer David Heyman serves as producer alongside Luke Kelly, who recently produced Roald Dahl’s The Witches as well as the upcoming Matilda film.

Wonka is slated to release March 17, 2023.