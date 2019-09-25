RRILEY brings good vibes and messages of self-love with the latest single Mmm Bye

We know by now that sassy lyrics, catchy hooks, and a bevy of dancers decked in millennial pink is a recipe for pop success. And that’s how Rriley (aka Sandra Riley Tang) is cooking up a storm with her latest single Mmm Bye— a sonically pleasing two-and-a-half minute track that’s adding another notch to her belt as a solo artist.

Released together on the same day of the track, the music video co-directed by Rriley herself, amplifies the empowering messages of the lyrics.

The diverse cast of accompanying dancers (including dancehall choreographer Shauna Santa Maria) are shown confronting their vulnerabilities, and overcoming them through the deft and powerful choreography.

“This track encourages everyone to bring out their inner sass and call out the people that aren’t positive influences anymore,” says Rriley. “I wanted to write a light-hearted song that people can dance along to and feel good about! It was exciting to work on this music video because as an individual we tend to overlook ourselves and our needs."

Mmm Bye comes after her debut single Burn which was released earlier this year in May, and both tracks have garnered over a million streams combined.

With this latest song. the founding member of pop quartet The Sam Willows hopes to become the voice of self-love, self-confidence and bravery for her listeners.

This article was first published in Her World Online .