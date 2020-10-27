Ruby Lin, Wallace Huo seen quarrelling in public; she deletes their photos online

Is the marriage of My Fair Princess actress Ruby Lin on the rocks?

The question arose after Lin and her husband, actor Wallace Huo, were seen quarrelling in public last week. The Taiwanese actress has also deleted her recent photos with Huo on social media.

Lin, 44, and Huo, 39, married in 2016 and they have a three-year-old daughter.

However, they have been dogged by rumours of divorce since late last year, in part because of a lack of display of affection between them in public.

On Oct 6, Lin seemed to have put the rumours to rest when she posted several photos of her with Huo and a photo of her hand holding their three-year-old daughter's hand while wearing identical bracelets.

Lin, who shot to fame with the period drama My Fair Princess (1998) and recently acted in the Taiwanese crime thriller The Victim's Game, had captioned the photos: "Are you smiling today", and hashtags such as #theworldwillbebetterwithmoresmilesandkindness and #everydayisadayfilledwithloveandhope.

However, the rumour mill went into overdrive on Friday (Oct 23) when they were filmed by Taiwan's Apple Daily quarrelling openly in the streets last Wednesday.

According to the Taiwanese newspaper, they went their separate ways after the argument, with Huo driving back home without his wife, while Lin was seen in tears while walking aimlessly on the streets.

Lin was approached by Apple Daily last Thursday, who told the newspaper she and Huo were merely discussing things and had raised their voices due to a difference in opinion.

She said she wanted to take a stroll as she was still full while she asked Huo to fetch the car.

She denied she was crying, as she claimed that the rain got heavier and she was trying to seek shelter in a park. She said she took a taxi home eventually.

It is uncertain if the deleted photos were linked to the quarrel last Wednesday.

In September, Lin had denied talk that she and Huo were divorcing by pointing out that there was also talk of her getting pregnant.

