Rui En to sell bak kwa for CNY with proceeds going towards children with special needs

It's not even 2025 yet but Chinese New Year goodies are beckoning.

Local actress Rui En has announced that she will be selling two flavours of bak kwa — laksa and applewood — this upcoming festive season through her new brand En.

Proceeds will go towards Brave Club, a faith-based charity supporting children with special needs and their caregivers.

"Chinese New Year is a time of reunion and love," the 43-year-old shared in a press release.

"We wanted to create a meaningful gift that embodies the true spirit of the season — one that not only brings joy to those who receive it, but also gives back to the community."

No stranger to giving back during Chinese New Year, Rui En spent the last holiday distributing care packages and oranges to 200 elderly people with members of her fanclub.

In her Instagram post announcing her bak kwa, Rui En shared that it was her "first foray into entrepreneurship", and she had picked the treat because it was her favourite indulgence during Chinese New Year.

"Our commitment at En is to always give back to a worthy cause. Our goal — to make all festive seasons more about giving, than receiving," she added.

The laksa bak kwa is priced at $88 for 500g, and the applewood bak kwa — which is smoked for over two hours with US-imported applewood — is $98 for 500g.

Pre orders start from Jan 3, 2025 at 9pm on https://enonline.sg.

