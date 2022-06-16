Rumours rife on identity of Korean actress reportedly stabbed by younger actor husband

Korean entertainment media have been whipped into a frenzy after reports surfaced that a local actress in her 40s was viciously stabbed by her estranged husband in the lobby of their apartment block.

The incident happened on Tuesday (June 14) at around 8.40am in Seoul's Itaewon district.

According to reports of the incident, the woman's husband, said to be around a decade younger and in his 30s, had purchased the weapon before lying in wait for her.

Police released details that the couple are separated and that the husband had been issued with a temporary restraining order over allegations of domestic abuse.

The man, who's also said to be an actor, reportedly tried to take his own life after the crime and was apprehended after police arrived on the scene.

The actress was taken to hospital, where her injuries are reported to be severe but not life-threatening. According to some reports, one of the couple's children witnessed the entire incident.

With not much information revealed by the police as to the identity of the actress, speculation has been rife as to who the victim is.

Attention had earlier turned to well-known actress Choi Ji-woo, 47. However, her social media account showed that she had posted about receiving gifts and flowers from brands at the time of the incident, cancelling out the likelihood of her being the victim. In addition, Ji-woo's home is not in the Itaewon district.

Celebrities such as Money Heist star Jang Yoon-ju and Choi Ji-yeon have also refuted rumours of being involved in the shocking attack.

Other reports surfaced that the victim entered the entertainment industry as a top model and was part of a girl band in 2006 before flying solo as an actress in 2008.

She later gained popularity after appearing as a supporting actress in various dramas.

With that, netizens speculated that the victim could be actress Chae Young-in, 39, due to similarities between her profile and that of the victim's. Young-in is said to have started her career as a model and was also in a girl group. She appeared in 2008 drama series Temptation of Wife.

As of writing, Young-in has not spoken out about the allegations.

But is this yet another unfounded speculation?

According to a report in Allkpop on Thursday (June 16) YouTuber and former entertainment reporter Lee Jin-ho revealed on his channel that the actress is "not a top star nor an actress well-known to the public".

Lee, who didn't divulge the actress' identity due to concerns over her security, added that the victim had recently remarried in secret and that the attacker is her new husband.

