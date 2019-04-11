Rumours surface that Jacqueline Wong is preparing for childbirth in Los Angeles

Maybe Kenneth Ma can help clear the air.

Talk that his former girlfriend, Jacqueline Wong, is pregnant is once again making the rounds in Chinese social media channels, according to China Post.

In March, the TVB actress was rumoured to be in the family way when she threw up while shooting drama The Maid Alliance.

Then, she clarified that she had caught a cold and that Ma had taken her to see a doctor.

Ma, who is slated to be in Singapore for the StarHub Night Of Stars event on Nov 24, broke up with her when she was caught kissing married singer Andy Hui in a taxi in April.

If she is indeed pregnant, netizens are also asking who the father is.