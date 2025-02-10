Running Man cast members console Song Ji-hyo after her new lingerie brand experiences slow business

Her new business isn't going too well but Song Ji-hyo is persevering.

The 43-year-old Korean actress, best known for being a cast member on Running Man since 2010, launched her lingerie brand Nina.Ssong in December 2024.

The brand focuses on comfortable bras, panties and pyjamas, mostly in neutral colours, and she released a photo shoot of herself in Nina.Ssong items, including a photo of her in sheer peach pyjamas stretching her arms out.

In the latest episode of the reality game show released yesterday (Feb 9), presenter Yoo Jae-suk brought up Nina.Ssong and said: "Ji-hyo started a business recently, but she's quite worried. She says she only gets one or two orders a day."

Ji-hyo smiled sadly and said: "I will work hard!"

The rest of the cast members consoled her, telling her she has to "hold out and wait".



Rapper-host Haha, 45, added: "That's how it is at first, but you've already gone viral with that stretch (in the photo shoot)."

He then pointed to the historical Korean servants' uniforms the cast was wearing and suggested that Ji-hyo could do her next photo shoot wearing that, to laughter from his castmates.

Ji-hyo had earlier revealed that she had been planning for the release of Nina.Ssong for eight years in an appearance on Jae-suk's YouTube channel.

She added: "I've been going to (fashion district) Dongdaemun, touching and feeling the fabrics and examining them closely."

Running Man is available for streaming on Viu.

