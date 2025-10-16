Running Man's Yang Se-chan reveals 12-year battle with papillary thyroid cancer, says he had 'no time to be sad'

South Korean comedian Yang Se-chan made a shocking revelation about his health recently in an episode of his talk show Problem Child in House.

In the preview trailer released yesterday (Oct 15), the 38-year-old said he's been battling papillary thyroid cancer for the past 12 years.

In a touching moment with actor Jin Tae-hyun, who appeared as a guest and was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, Se-chan explained that he had discovered his illness after a health check-up with his fellow comedians. A week later, he received the diagnosis over the phone while at work.

"We were rehearsing for Comedy Big League when I got the call," the Running Man star said. "There wasn't even time to feel sad."

He added: "My colleagues tried to cheer me up, jokingly saying, 'You have cancer? He's got cancer,' which was their way of comforting me, and it really helped."

Se-chan admitted he is "still taking medication" while Tae-hyun, 44, shared he has fully recovered after undergoing surgery.

Tae-hyun was reportedly diagnosed after going for a couple's health screening with his actress wife Park Si-eun to commemorate their 10th wedding anniversary. Si-eun, 45, said on the show he had never done a health check-up before then.

Se-chan and Tae-hyun also recalled struggling with fatigue as one of the early symptoms of thyroid cancer.

"For three to four years, I struggled every afternoon," said Tae-hyun. "After surgery, the fatigue disappeared."

"That's true. I once slept for 10 hours straight," added Se-chan.

The full episode will be broadcast tonight.

[embed]https://youtu.be/C0jkwjoC_4A?si=L8AFzZKQDpyNGqOO[/embed]

