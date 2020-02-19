Running Man's Lee Kwang Soo suffers injury after car accident

Korean actor Lee Kwang Soo, best known for being a permanent cast member of variety show Running Man, is hospitalised after suffering an injury following a car accident.

According to his agency King Kong by Starship, the 34-year-old actor was in a car during his rest time when his car was hit by another vehicle that violated traffic signals.

Upon receiving a detailed body check-up, he was found to have a fracture in his right ankle.

His agency said he would be hospitalised and will not be taking part in his scheduled activities as he concentrates on recovery.

Korean media outlet Sports Chosun reported that he would be undergoing surgery yesterday (February 18), in the afternoon.

Given that a fractured ankle typically takes at least six weeks to heal, we're guessing we won't be seeing Kwang Soo-or the Prince of Asia, as he's affectionately known-on Running Man for at least a month.

Get well soon, Kwang Soo!

This article was first published on CLEO Singapore.