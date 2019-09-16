RuPaul among big winners at Creative Arts Emmy Awards

RuPaul was among the big winners during the first night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday (Sept 14).

The 58-year-old star - who has hosted RuPaul's Drag Race since 2009 - won the Outstanding Host gong for the fourth time in a row at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, thereby tying with Survivor's Jeff Probst for most wins in the history of the category.

Reflecting on his success, the TV host joked with TheWrap: "I don't know how I feel because my brain is not connected to any other part of my body right now."

The reality competition series also won the Outstanding Hairstyling and Outstanding Costumes gongs.

Elsewhere, Free Solo - which tells the story of rock climber Alex Honnold trying to scale a 900-metre rock face at Yosemite National Park - claimed as many as seven Emmys, including Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Cinematography.

Other big-name winners on the night included James Corden, whose Carpool Karaoke segment won the award for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series.

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool also won the gong for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), as well as Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Limited Series, Movie or Special.

Meanwhile, Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown was named the Outstanding Informational Series or Special winner, and the much-discussed Leaving Neverland won the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special award.

Another big success story of the night was Queer Eye, which was rewarded with four awards in total, including Outstanding Structured Reality Program, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program, Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program.

CREATIVE ARTS EMMY AWARDS WINNERS LIST:

Outstanding Variety Special (Live):

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All In The Family And The Jeffersons

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded):

Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool

Outstanding Production Design for Variety Special:

RENT

Outstanding Production Design for Variety, Reality or Competition Series:

Saturday Night Live, Host: John Mulaney, Host: Emma Stone

Outstanding Structured Reality Program:

Queer Eye

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series:

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program:

Love, Death & Robots, The Witness

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program:

Free Solo

Outstanding Narrator:

Our Planet, One Planet

Sir David Attenborough

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Underscore):

Free Solo

Outstanding Music Direction:

Fosse/Verdon, Life Is A Cabaret

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics:

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, I Have To Get Out/Song Title: Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal

Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within An Unscripted Program:

Free Solo, 360

Outstanding Interactive Program:

NASA And SpaceX: The Interactive Demo-1 Launch

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Limited Series, Movie or Special:

The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series:

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Psychics

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series:

Creating Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special:

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program:

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, Kenya

Outstanding Choreography for a Variety or Reality Programming:

World of Dance, Routines: Piece by Piece, Don't Wanna Think, Fix You

Outstanding Individual Achievement In Animation:

Age of Sail

Outstanding Innovation In Interactive Programming:

Artificial

Outstanding Motion Design:

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Outstanding Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking:

RBG

Outstanding Informational Series or Special:

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special:

Leaving Neverland

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series:

Our Planet

Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic):

Saturday Night Live, Host: Adam Sandler

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special:

RuPaul's Drag Race, Trump: The Rusical

Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Programming:

RuPaul's Drag Race, Trump: The Rusical

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program:

Queer Eye, Black Girl Magic

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program:

Queer Eye

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program:

Free Solo

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special:

Springsteen On Broadway

Outstanding Animated Program:

The Simpsons, Mad About The Toy

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance:

Family Guy, Con Heiress

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming:

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, The Wax & The Furious

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program:

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell, Hmong Americans And The Secret War

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program:

Queer Eye, Series Body Of Work

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special:

Aretha! A Grammy Celebration For The Queen Of Soul

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program:

Free Solo

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera):

Free Solo

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special:

RENT

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series:

Saturday Night Live, Host: John Mulaney

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program:

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program:

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program:

Free Solo

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program:

Life Below Zero, Series Body Of Work