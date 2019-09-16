RuPaul among big winners at Creative Arts Emmy Awards

RuPaul was among the big winners during the first night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday (Sept 14).
The 58-year-old star - who has hosted RuPaul's Drag Race since 2009 - won the Outstanding Host gong for the fourth time in a row at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, thereby tying with Survivor's Jeff Probst for most wins in the history of the category.
Reflecting on his success, the TV host joked with TheWrap: "I don't know how I feel because my brain is not connected to any other part of my body right now."
The reality competition series also won the Outstanding Hairstyling and Outstanding Costumes gongs.
Elsewhere, Free Solo - which tells the story of rock climber Alex Honnold trying to scale a 900-metre rock face at Yosemite National Park - claimed as many as seven Emmys, including Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Cinematography.
Other big-name winners on the night included James Corden, whose Carpool Karaoke segment won the award for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series.
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool also won the gong for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), as well as Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Limited Series, Movie or Special.
Meanwhile, Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown was named the Outstanding Informational Series or Special winner, and the much-discussed Leaving Neverland won the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special award.
Another big success story of the night was Queer Eye, which was rewarded with four awards in total, including Outstanding Structured Reality Program, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program, Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program.
CREATIVE ARTS EMMY AWARDS WINNERS LIST:
Outstanding Variety Special (Live):
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: Norman Lear's All In The Family And The Jeffersons
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded):
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool
Outstanding Production Design for Variety Special:
RENT
Outstanding Production Design for Variety, Reality or Competition Series:
Saturday Night Live, Host: John Mulaney, Host: Emma Stone
Outstanding Structured Reality Program:
Queer Eye
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series:
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program:
Love, Death & Robots, The Witness
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program:
Free Solo
Outstanding Narrator:
Our Planet, One Planet
Sir David Attenborough
Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Underscore):
Free Solo
Outstanding Music Direction:
Fosse/Verdon, Life Is A Cabaret
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics:
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, I Have To Get Out/Song Title: Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal
Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within An Unscripted Program:
Free Solo, 360
Outstanding Interactive Program:
NASA And SpaceX: The Interactive Demo-1 Launch
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Limited Series, Movie or Special:
The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series:
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Psychics
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series:
Creating Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special:
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program:
Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown, Kenya
Outstanding Choreography for a Variety or Reality Programming:
World of Dance, Routines: Piece by Piece, Don't Wanna Think, Fix You
Outstanding Individual Achievement In Animation:
Age of Sail
Outstanding Innovation In Interactive Programming:
Artificial
Outstanding Motion Design:
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj
Outstanding Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking:
RBG
Outstanding Informational Series or Special:
Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special:
Leaving Neverland
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series:
Our Planet
Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic):
Saturday Night Live, Host: Adam Sandler
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special:
RuPaul's Drag Race, Trump: The Rusical
Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Programming:
RuPaul's Drag Race, Trump: The Rusical
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program:
Queer Eye, Black Girl Magic
Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program:
Queer Eye
Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program:
Free Solo
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special:
Springsteen On Broadway
Outstanding Animated Program:
The Simpsons, Mad About The Toy
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance:
Family Guy, Con Heiress
Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming:
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, The Wax & The Furious
Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program:
United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell, Hmong Americans And The Secret War
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program:
Queer Eye, Series Body Of Work
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special:
Aretha! A Grammy Celebration For The Queen Of Soul
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program:
Free Solo
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera):
Free Solo
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special:
RENT
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series:
Saturday Night Live, Host: John Mulaney
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program:
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program:
United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell
Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program:
Free Solo
Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program:
Life Below Zero, Series Body Of Work