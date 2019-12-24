Rupert Grint found life daunting when Harry Potter films ended

Rupert Grint played Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter movie franchise.
PHOTO: Instagram/rupsg30
Bang

The 31-year-old actor shot to fame playing Ron Weasley in the wizarding saga when he was just 10 years old, and throughout his time in the franchise, he never thought about the fact it would draw to a close one day.

He said: "Then suddenly it did, and we were out in the big wide world. Which was quite daunting."

Explaining how he felt liberated, he told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: "Like, I had control of my hair again - not that I've ever done anything different with it.

"But something that was really symbolic was I had my tonsils out. I was never able to while we filmed, because of the recovery time, so that felt big."

He didn't think about the fact he had the eyes of the world on him until several years into the franchise, and he's thankful he and his young co-stars, including Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, were "well protected".

He said: "I don't think that really hit me until midway through, when I became a teenager.

"I went through a stage of feeling a bit hemmed in. The fame thing was a tricky thing to understand, being shy, so to suddenly not have that invisibility was a lot to take on.

"There's this classic child actor thing where people are waiting for you to go off the rails. I felt there was a thirst to see that happen.

"But it was a bubble, and we were very well protected. Some days were worse than others, but for the most part it was a great experience."

Rupert - who is in a relationship with actress Georgia Groome - has an estimated wealth of £25 million (S$44 million) but admitted he has a "strange" relationship with money because he's never had to struggle as a result of finding career success so young.

He said: "It's a nice security and I appreciate it, but I have a strange relationship with money because it's always just... been there, in the background, from such a young age.

"I'm very lucky, but it can also make you sit back on your laurels, which I did for a period. But in the last few years I've found a bit of drive."

More about
actors celebrities Harry Potter movies

TRENDING

Jho Low capture frustrated by &#039;dishonest&#039; foreign authorities: Malaysia&#039;s police chief
Jho Low capture frustrated by 'dishonest' foreign authorities: Malaysia's police chief
&#039;I discovered new injuries on my body every day&#039;: 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
'I discovered new injuries on my body every day': 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
Cafes in JB that&#039;ll make you feel like you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in JB that'll make you feel like you're overseas
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
Book a Lamborghini drive through Singapore and other ultimate gifts to treat yo&#039;self this Christmas
Book a Lamborghini drive through Singapore and other ultimate gifts to treat yo'self this Christmas
Woman held after viral sexual video at Penang temple
Woman held after viral sexual video at Penang temple
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Detained businessman in China had affairs with over 100 women
Detained businessman in China had affairs with over 100 women
Man under reported $1.28 million in income; jailed 6 months, fined $741k for tax evasion
Man under reported $1.28 million in income; jailed 6 months, fined $741k for tax evasion
Actress fat-shamed after co-star struggles to carry her during filming
Actress fat-shamed after co-star struggles to carry her during filming
Senior shoppers hurt after fall on escalator in Northpoint City mall
Senior shoppers hurt after fall on escalator in Northpoint City mall
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I felt intimately connected to Sammi Cheng
This year I felt intimately connected to Sammi Cheng

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: How I survived the death of my husband
True story: How I survived the death of my husband
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration & other deals this week
Dear Thelma: I resent my wife for treating me like dirt
'I resent my wife for treating me like dirt'
5 things you didn&#039;t know about the Hermes Birkin
5 things you didn't know about the Hermes Birkin

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
&#039;Please be united&#039;: Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
'Please be united': Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question

SERVICES