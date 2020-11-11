Rupert Grint joins Instagram to show off the first photo of his baby

Rupert Grint has joined Instagram to show off the first photo of his baby, as he also revealed the tot's unique moniker.

The former Harry Potter star welcomed a daughter with his girlfriend Georgia Groome back in May this year, and now, he has shared the first photo of his baby girl, in what was also his very first post on social media site.

And in another first, Rupert confirmed his daughter's name, revealing he and Georgia have chosen to name their tot Wednesday.

Writing alongside the image of himself cradling his daughter - whose face was not shown - Rupert said: "Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert"

The 31-year-old actor and fellow actress Georgia, 28, were confirmed to have welcomed their daughter in early May.

Their representative said at the time: "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time."

And while the couple have largely stayed quiet about their new arrival, Rupert's Harry Potter co-star Daniel Radcliffe previously said the news was "very cool", but also "super weird", because he still thinks of his co-stars as the young kids they were in the film franchise.

He said: "Yes, I texted him the other day, actually, just being like, I'm so happy for him. It's very, very cool. It's also super weird for me to think that we are all of the age where we're having children, but we definitely are and it's really cool.

"We're all just a terrible yardstick for how old you are. I remember when I turned 30, a lot of people in my life were really depressed to find out that had happened."