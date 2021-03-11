Rurouni Kenshin: The Final live-action movie receives new official trailer

The long-awaited movie live-action Rurouni Kenshin: The Final finally gets an official new trailer and release date.

For the general audience, you might know the show better as Samurai X.

Following its successful instalments, Rurouni Kenshin: The Final explores the final arc of the manga of the same name by Nobuhiro Watsuki. The film focuses on Rurouni Kenshin’s fight against Yukishiro Enishi.

This film is the fourth instalment of the franchise and will be followed up with one last entry titled Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning, which acts as a prequel to the previous movies. Both movies are filmed back to back and will be released right after the other.

Rurouni Kenshin: The Final and Rurouni Kenshin: The Beginning will be out in theaters April 23 and June 4 respectively.