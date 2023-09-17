Russell Brand allegedly raped woman at his LA mansion

Russell Brand allegedly raped a woman against a wall at his LA mansion after bounding out of a room naked.

His alleged victim was a businesswoman known only as 'Nadia', who is one of four women accusing the 48-year-old comic of rape, sexual assault and emotional and physical abuse.

Their stories emerged on Saturday (Sept 16) when they were printed in The Times and aired in a Channel 4 documentary special called Russell Brand: In Plain Sight.

Russell has strongly denied all the claims made by the women.

Nadia claimed to have had consensual sex with Russell in June 2012 in his LA home, but said she then visited the actor at his home again on the morning of July 1 that year - when she claimed a naked Russell leaped out of his bedroom before then assaulting her against a wall.

She told The Times she tried to "get away" and "slipped" before she got stuck on a painting.

She said: "At this point he's grabbing at my underwear, pulling it to the side."

Nadia added about how the comic then shoved her against the wall when she told him she wanted to leave: "He's a lot taller than me. And he has that glazed look in his eye again. And I can't move. And I told him, 'Get off, get off.'"

Nadia claims Russell raped her against the wall without using a condom.

She said she "ran out" and jumped into her car after the alleged attack, and claims Russell sent her a text that said: "I'm sorry. That was crazy and selfish. I hope you can forgive me."

Nadia replied by telling Russell he'd "scared the s*** out of (her)" before claiming the comic apologised.

The Times said even though Nadia didn't press criminal charges against Russell the Los Angeles Police Department had been alerted to her alleged assault after she reportedly attended a Rape Treatment Centre in Santa Monica.

Another of Russell's alleged victims was named as 'Phoebe' by The Times.

She gave an account of how she met Russell at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting before they worked together on a project.

Their alleged "brief" sexual relationship was over by the time he apparently attacked her in 2013 at his house in West Hollywood, The Times reported.

Phoebe said she was in her 20s at the time, and alleged he once "grabbed" her, got her on a bed and tried to kiss her and take her clothes off as he was pinning her down.

She his eyes looked "black, like the devil" as she tried to fight him off.

Another woman known only as Alice in The Times investigation said he had an abusive relationship with her when she was only 16 that allegedly involved her once punching him in the stomach to get him off her after he made her choke during a sex act.

The fourth accuser claims she was sexually assaulted by Russell, who she alleges was physically and emotionally abusive towards her.

Russell denied all the claims in a 2 minute, 45 second video he posted on X and YouTube hours before news of the allegations broke.

He said any relationships he had at a time when he was "very, very promiscuous" were all consensual and added he felt under "attack" by the media.