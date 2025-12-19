Russell Brand calls ex-wife Katy Perry's new beau Justin Trudeau a 'globalist stooge'

Russell Brand has called Katy Perry's new man Justin Trudeau a "globalist stooge".

The 50-year-old comedian's ex-wife — who he divorced in 2012 — has been linked to Canada's former Prime Minister since the summer and they recently went public with their romance by sharing a joint picture on Instagram, but Brand has now spoken out about the love affair and insisted he doesn't approve.

During a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, Arizona, he told the audience: "Look, Katy Perry, I was married to her. I love her still, and I'm glad that her mom's in the room to hear me say this, but look.

"I was okay with [Perry's ex-fiance] Orlando Bloom, but Justin Trudeau? Come on, man! Don't put me in a category with that guy! That globalist stooge."

Brand was married to the singer between 2010 and 2012 and after their divorce, she found love again with actor Bloom. The pair became engaged and welcomed a daughter, Daisy, in 2020. However, the romance crumbled and they split earlier this year. Perry went on to strike up a new romance with Trudeau.

Perry and Trudeau were first romantically linked over the summer, when they were spotted on a date in Montreal, Canada, shortly after the Dark Horse singer split from Bloom in June.

They were next photographed together in October kissing on a yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara and they went on to make their first public appearance as a couple at the Crazy Horse Paris cabaret show in the French capital as the couple celebrated the singer's 41st birthday.

A source explained to People magazine: "They have stayed in touch since the middle of summer but haven't been able to spend that much time together, due mainly to her schedule.

"Justin is also busy and both have family obligations. They have interests in common. Both are taking dating as it comes. But they are definitely into each other — and have been."

The insider noted the pair's romance has been allowed to develop slowly and "in addition to the attraction, they are both smart and love to talk about serious issues".

The source added: "Justin thinks she is terrific. It has had time to develop on a friend and intellectual level as well as supersized attraction. The romance has merit."

