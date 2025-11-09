Russell Crowe credits 25kg weight loss to cutting back alcohol intake

Russell Crowe says cutting back on his alcohol intake helped him drop 55lbs (24.9kg).

The Gladiator star, 61, loves a tipple, but he now limits booze to "one night a week" and is reaping the benefits, as a year after wrapping filming on Nuremberg, he's shed an impressive amount of weight.

Appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience, he said: "I'm a big proponent for having a drink.

"But as you get older, there are certain things that you start to learn about your capacities."

He continued: "Now that I'm an older guy, I know that one night a week-if I'm having fun-is plenty. I try to cut out the interstitial stuff."

These days, Crowe would rather have one glass of expensive wine as a treat than consume any old drink "for the sake of it".

He explained: "If I decide I'm going to have a glass of wine with dinner, then it's going to be a really nice wine.

"I try not to have casual drinks now, having a drink for the sake of it. Those add up."

The Australian native has also suffered from "deeply arthritic" shoulder and knee injuries, and the treatments for that have helped to reduce his "body's inflammation".

He shared: "It's calmed down my body's inflammation.

"What was messy a year ago, now has just lessened probably by about 70 per cent. One area in right shoulder, probably by about 90 per cent."

Crowe quipped: "Now, it's f****** rock and roll, son.

"It's all going good."

Meanwhile, the Nice Guys star recently ruled out getting married again following rumours he and girlfriend Britney Theriot were engaged.

Crowe was previously married to Australian singer and actress Danielle Spencer, with whom he tied the knot in 2003 and divorced in 2018.

The 61-year-old actor and his 33-year-old partner are often rumoured to be engaged, but Crowe insists he doesn't want to "ruin" his "joyous and happy" life with his partner with a wedding.

Appearing on Sunday's 60 Minutes last weekend, he said: "All these reports coming out that Britney and I are engaged and I'm going to get married again? No.

"My life is joyous and happy, why ruin that with a wedding?"

He gushed over his five-year relationship: "We respect each other and wake up with a smile, and we are very happy."

Doubling down on not wanting to walk down the aisle again, he added: "I've been married once, and I know where that can go.

"I'm not gonna get married again. Doing it once is cool, but I don't want to get married again."

Crowe - who has Charles, 21, and Tennyson, 19, with his ex-spouse - has been dating Britney since 2020.

