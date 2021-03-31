Russell Crowe joins the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder in secret role

The former gladiator has joined the tag team of space superheroes. Russell Crowe is now part of the cast for the upcoming Thor sequel movie, Thor: Love and Thunder. Crowe will be joined by Chris Hemsworth who will be playing the God of Thunder himself, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Christian Bale as the antagonist in the movie.

Despite the 56-year-old New Zealand actor’s role being kept under wraps to surprise the fans, Deadline has confirmed that Crowe will be acting in the movie after photos of the actor with the cast have circulated around the web.

Crowe was said to be one of the many surprises that fans can look forward to seeing from the film, along with Matt Damon who confirmed to reprise his cameo role from Thor: Ragnorak.

Just like Crowe’s character in the movie, director Taika Waititi is also keeping the plot details of the movie under wraps. Other than the leaked set photo, fans would have to wait until the film is released on May 6, 2022.