Ryan Coogler's Sinners earns historical record of 16 Oscar nominations

Ryan Coogler's Sinners has smashed Oscars history — landing a whopping 16 nods and becoming the most‑nominated film of all time.
The vampire thriller toppled the previous record of 14 nods, held jointly by All About Eve, Titanic and La La Land, after months of hype positioning it as a major contender.
Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another — long tipped as the frontrunner — wasn't far behind, scoring 12 nominations. Joachim Trier's Norwegian drama Sentimental Value picked up nine, while Josh Safdie's Marty Supreme, starring Timothee Chalamet in what many expect to be a winning performance, earned eight.
The nominations for all 24 categories — including the Oscars' brand‑new Best Casting prize — were announced in Beverly Hills by actors Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman.
It was also a huge morning for international cinema. Both Sentimental Value and Brazil's The Secret Agent made it into the Best Picture race as well as Best International Feature. Trier landed a Best Director nod, while The Secret Agent star Wagner Moura continued his awards‑season streak with a Best Actor nomination following his Golden Globes win.
Coogler's Sinners dominated across the board, earning recognition for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan, and Best Supporting Actor for Delroy Lindo, along with screenplay, cinematography, editing, production design and more.
Anderson's One Battle After Another also scored major nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor for Leonardo DiCaprio and multiple supporting nods for Benicio Del Toro and Sean Penn.
Chalamet, meanwhile, cemented his awards‑season momentum with a Best Actor nomination for Marty Supreme, joining a category packed with heavyweights including DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Jordan and Moura.
Emma Stone, Jessie Buckley, Renate Reinsve, Kate Hudson and Rose Byrne lead the Best Actress race, while the supporting categories are dominated by Sentimental Value, Sinners and One Battle After Another.
KPop Demon Hunters also made a strong showing, earning nominations for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song with Golden.
The 98th Academy Awards will once again be hosted by Conan O'Brien and air on March 15 on ABC.
The nominations are:
Best Picture
- Bugonia
- F1
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best Director
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
- Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Chloe Zhao, Hamnet
Best Actress
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best Actor
- Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
- Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best Supporting Actor
- Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo, Sinners
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Best Supporting Actress
- Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan, Weapons
- Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Bugonia, screenplay by Will Tracy
- Frankenstein, written for the screen by Guillermo del Toro
- Hamnet, screenplay by Chloe Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell
- One Battle After Another, screenplay by Paul Thomas Anderson
- Train Dreams, screenplay by Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar
Best Original Screenplay
- Blue Moon, written by Robert Kaplow
- It Was Just an Accident, written by Jafar Panahi; script collaborators: Nader Saïvar, Shadmehr Rastin, Mehdi Mahmoudian
- Marty Supreme, written by Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
- Sentimental Value, written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier
- Sinners, written by Ryan Coogler
Best International Feature
- The Secret Agent, Brazil
- It Was Just an Accident, France
- Sentimental Value, Norway
- Sirāt, Spain
- The Voice of Hind Rajab, Tunisia
Best Documentary Feature
- The Alabama Solution
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cutting Through Rocks
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin
- The Perfect Neighbor
Best Animated Feature
- Arco
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
Best Cinematography
- Frankenstein, Dan Laustein
- Marty Supreme, Darius Khondji
- One Battle After Another, Michael Bauman
- Sinners, Autumn Durald Arkapaw
- Train Dreams, Adolpho Veloso
Best Editing
- F1, Stephen Mirrione
- Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
- One Battle After Another, Andy Jurgensen
- Sentimental Value, Olivier Bugge Coutte
- Sinners, Michael P. Shawver
Best Original Song
- Dear Me, Diane Warren: Relentless
- Golden, KPop Demon Hunters
- I Lied to You, Sinners
- Sweet Dreams of Joy, Viva Verdi
- Train Dreams, Train Dreams
Best Costume Design
- Avatar: Fire and Ash, Deborah L. Scott
- Frankenstein, Kate Hawley
- Hamnet, Malgosia Turzanska
- Marty Supreme, Miyako Bellizzi
- Sinners, Ruth E. Carter
Best Casting
- Hamnet, Nina Gold
- Marty Supreme, Jennifer Venditti
- One Battle After Another, Cassandra Kulukundis
- The Secret Agent, Gabriel Domingues
- Sinners, Francine Maisler
Best Original Score
- Bugonia, Jerskin Fendrix
- Frankenstein, Alexandre Desplat
- Hamnet, Max Richter
- One Battle After Another, Jonny Greenwood
- Sinners, Ludwig Goransson
Best Hair and Makeup
- Frankenstein
- Kokuho
- Sinners
- The Smashing Machine
- The Ugly Stepsister
Best Production Design
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Best Visual Effects
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Jurassic World Rebirth
- The Lost Bus
- Sinners
Best Sound
- F1
- Frankenstein
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Sirāt
- Best Live Action Short
- Butcher's St
