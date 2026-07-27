Ryan Gosling joins Marvel Cinematic Universe as Ghost Rider

Ryan Gosling has been unveiled as Ghost Rider.

The Project Hail Mary actor made a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday (July 25) to reveal he is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as the Spirit of Vengeance in a 2028 movie which will see him reteam with his Star Wars: Starfighter director and writer Shawn Levy and Jonathan Tropper.

Shawn is very excited about Ghost Rider and working with Ryan again.

Appearing on stage with the actor and MCU boss Kevin Feige, he said: "I'm having the greatest flashback vibes here, because I was here two years ago when we showed Deadpool + Wolverine.

"I'll never forget that night, because I was introduced to the greatest fans.

"Gosling is the absolute s***. I say that with tremendous respect.

"We spent a lot of time last year making Starfighter, and the opportunity as Ryan started talking about this character, I was like, 'Bro, let's ride.' We'll see you in 2028!"

The Ghost Rider series follows Johnny Blaze, a motorcycle stuntman who sold his soul and became a supernatural agent of vengeance.

The character was played by Nicolas Cage in 2007's Ghost Rider and 2011 sequel Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, with Ryan's partner Eva Mendes playing Roxane Simpson in the first film.

Back in March, Ryan teased he had held "some discussions" about a Ghost Rider movie, having previously expressed his desire to play the demon hunter.

Asked if he has met with MCU boss Kevin Feige about the role, Ryan said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast: "Some discussions have been had. It's a complicated situation."

The 45-year-old star was reminded his partner Eva Mendes had starred opposite Cage in Ghost Rider.

He replied: "I'm just happy one of us got to do it."

Another version of the character also appeared in Agents of Shield, when Gabriel Luna donned the suit as Robbie Reyes and was also set to lead the cast of a Ghost Rider series for Hulu but the project was shelved.

Marvel boss Kevin previously admitted he would "love" to work with Ryan.

Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con about Ryan's Marvel pitch in 2022, Feige said: "Hey man, if Ryan wants to be Ghost Rider...

"Gosling's unbelievable. Ryan is amazing... I'd love to find a place for him in the MCU. He's dressed up as Ken on Venice Beach and gets more press than giant movies coming out that weekend. It's amazing."

Ryan is rumoured to have been courted by the MCU to play the superhero Nova but he previously shut down the suggestions.

He said: "I don't know anything about Nova, if that's what you're going to ask me."

When quizzed on how many comic book roles he's turned down, Ryan replied: "It doesn't matter. It wasn't right for it. But I would love to do it."

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