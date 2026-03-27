Ryan Gosling to lead new feature from directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Ryan Gosling is set to lead a new feature from directing duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, marking another high-profile collaboration for the Oscar-winning filmmakers.

The 45-year-old's latest untitled project - backed by Universal Pictures - is scheduled to begin production in Los Angeles this summer, with a release date now set for 19 November 2027 after being pushed back from June.

Ryan's casting comes shortly after the success of his latest film, Project Hail Mary, produced by Amazon MGM Studios, which reportedly opened to US$80 million (S$102.8 million) domestically and $141 million globally at the box office, with totals reaching US$100 million in North America and US$155 million worldwide.

Ryan is also attached to Star Wars: Starfighter, directed by Shawn Levy, positioning him as a lead in two major releases in 2027.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - known collectively as Daniels - first gained prominence with the 2016 feature Swiss Army Man, starring Paul Dano and Daniel Radcliffe.

Their most recent film, Everything Everywhere All at Once, starred Michelle Yeoh and followed a laundromat owner navigating parallel universes while being audited by the IRS.

The film earned more than $100 million at the box office and won seven Academy Awards, including best picture.

The duo also directed the music video for Turn Down for What by Lil Jon.

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang will produce the upcoming project through their Playgrounds deal with Universal.

Daniel Kwan and Jonathan Wang have also backed The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist, set for release via Focus Features.

News of Ryan's casting was first reported by Deadline.

Ryan has carved out a reputation as one of Hollywood's most versatile leading men, known for moving between independent cinema and major studio blockbusters.

He first gained attention as a child performer on The Mickey Mouse Club before transitioning into acting roles that showcased his dramatic range.

Ryan broke through with The Notebook, establishing himself as a romantic lead, before earning critical acclaim for performances in Half Nelson and Blue Valentine.

He later cemented his status with stylised roles in Drive and mainstream success in La La Land, which brought him awards recognition.

Ryan has continued to balance genres, appearing in Blade Runner 2049 and the global hit Barbie.

Known for his selective approach to projects, he has built a career defined by both commercial appeal and critical respect.

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