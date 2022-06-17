Ryan Gosling turns into real-life Ken Doll in Barbie first look

Come on Barbie, let's go party! You can't have Barbie without her Ken, and in this new image released by Warner Bros, Ryan Gosling has got his Ken doll look nailed down.

The first look image sees the actor with platinum blonde hair, defined abs and an orange tan. The band of his boxers peek out of his denim on denim outfit and reads 'Ken'.

The live-action Barbie movie is led by Margot Robbie who is also serving as a producer through her LuckyChap banner. The project is being directed by acclaimed filmmaker Greta Gerwig from a screenplay she co-wrote with Noah Baumbach. Joining Gosling as Ken and Robbie as Barbie are America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Alexandra Shipp, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and Ariana Greenblatt in undisclosed roles.

Barbie is Robbie's latest collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures after starring as fan-favourite anti-hero Harley Quinn in 2016's Suicide Squad, 2020's Birds of Prey, and 2021's The Suicide Squad.

Barbie will release only in theatres on July 21 2023.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.