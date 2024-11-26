Ryan Lian slashed in face thrice outside Nex, may be scarred for life

Local actor Ryan Lian was slashed thrice on his face during an attack outside Nex shopping mall on Nov 22.

The suspect Aaron Samuel Yukon, 21, was charged in court the following day on one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to cause voluntary harm.

He is currently remanded at Woodlands Police Division.

On the day of the attack at about 6.14pm, the man allegedly used a knife to slash Ryan several times, causing him to suffer multiple lacerations and abrasion.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the 39-year-old, whose best-known works include movies Long Long Time Ago (2016), Ah Boys to Men 4 (2017) and King of Hawkers (2024), was discussing work with his friend at the mall's taxi stand when it happened.

Ryan was slashed at least three times on his face before escaping in the struggle. His friend, who is reportedly the owner of a hair salon in the mall, was also injured while trying to subdue the attacker. After holding down the man, he called a colleague, who contacted the police and called for an ambulance.

Two off-duty medical staff who happened to pass by also assisted in tending to Ryan and his friend's wounds.

Speaking to the Chinese daily, Ryan, who said he didn't know the attacker, recounted the incident.

"I saw him holding a knife and only realised my face was bleeding later. I was so scared that my hands were shaking. I can still remember it clearly now. If I hadn't reacted quickly, I might have [died]."

He added that he was hospitalised for four days and was discharged yesterday (Nov 25).

Ryan also revealed that he was told by his doctor to be "mentally prepared" that he would "definitely have scars" on his face even when he recovers.

While he is disappointed with the situation, he shared that his girlfriend and colleagues have been taking care of him, and he is facing it positively.

If his scars prevent him from acting, he would turn to working behind the scenes instead.

"I am a professional actor. Even if I have to play an antagonist, I am willing to do it and will do so until no one casts me. If there's really no choice, I can also direct, produce and film meaningful short-form content. That's what I like to do."

