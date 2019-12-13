Ryan Reynolds finds it "harder and harder" to leave the house with three children at home

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and their two daughters, James and Ines, on Dec. 15, 2016.
PHOTO: Reuters
Bang

The 43-year-old actor and his wife Blake Lively welcomed their third daughter into the world in October, and Ryan has admitted it's a struggle for him to leave his brood - which also consists of daughters James, four, and Inez, three - behind when he goes to work.

He explained: "Leaving the house is getting harder and harder ... That gets a lot harder when they ask, 'Where are you going? When are you coming home? Why are you leaving me?'"

But the 'Deadpool' star wouldn't change his family for the world, as he says family life has been "incredible" since welcoming baby number three.

He added: "It's all women and I'd have it no other way. I am doing my part to wipe men off the face of the earth. I love it. It's been incredible."

Ryan also played coy when pressed for details about his newborn tot, as he claimed he and Blake are yet to give her a name.

Speaking during an appearance on the 'Today' show, he said: "We haven't [named her] yet. All the letters in her name are silent. I want to give her something to push against in life."

Ryan announced Blake, 32, had given birth to their third child in October when he took to Twitter to promote the Canadian election, and posted a picture of himself and his wife holding their newborn in the woods.

He wrote: "I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I'm proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click http://Elections.ca for voting info. #Capilano (sic)" 

More about
celebrities actors Children and Youth

TRENDING

Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
R.chord Hsieh says he’s dating live streamer, divorcing pregnant wife
R.chord Hsieh says he’s dating live streamer, divorcing pregnant wife
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it&#039;s okay because she&#039;s pretty
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it's okay because she's pretty
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunches and friendship to elderly in Bedok
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunches and friendship to elderly in Bedok
Newly emerged video footages of Godfrey Gao&#039;s collapse sparks criticism of unprofessional first-aid
Newly emerged video footages of Godfrey Gao's collapse sparks criticism of unprofessional first-aid
Snacc Attacc: We try KitKat&#039;s new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
We try KitKat's new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura Dec 16
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura next Monday
Passengers evacuated after &#039;rioters&#039; hurl petrol bombs at Hong Kong MTR station
Passengers evacuated after 'rioters' hurl petrol bombs at Hong Kong MTR station
Cabby pleads guilty to causing fatal accident after taking medicines that can cause drowsiness, blurred vision
Cabby pleads guilty to causing fatal accident after taking medicines that can cause drowsiness, blurred vision
First dibs: Catch Yanxi Palace spin-off series on Netflix before it&#039;s aired in China
First dibs: Catch Yanxi Palace spin-off series on Netflix before it's aired in China
WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month
WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Pay-as-you-wish Mao Shan Wang durians, free lobster at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
Pay what you like for Mao Shan Wang durians in Balestier on Dec 14
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia &amp; other fun activities
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia & other fun activities
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
True story: &#039;He threatened to leave me unless I lost weight&#039;
True story: 'He threatened to leave me unless I lost weight'

Home Works

How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
5 simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
5 simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Certis Cisco officer who kicked speeding e-scooter rider gets suspended
Certis Cisco officer who kicked PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok gets suspended
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift

SERVICES