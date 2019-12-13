Ryan Reynolds finds it "harder and harder" to leave the house with three children at home

The 43-year-old actor and his wife Blake Lively welcomed their third daughter into the world in October, and Ryan has admitted it's a struggle for him to leave his brood - which also consists of daughters James, four, and Inez, three - behind when he goes to work.

He explained: "Leaving the house is getting harder and harder ... That gets a lot harder when they ask, 'Where are you going? When are you coming home? Why are you leaving me?'"

But the 'Deadpool' star wouldn't change his family for the world, as he says family life has been "incredible" since welcoming baby number three.

He added: "It's all women and I'd have it no other way. I am doing my part to wipe men off the face of the earth. I love it. It's been incredible."

Ryan also played coy when pressed for details about his newborn tot, as he claimed he and Blake are yet to give her a name.

Speaking during an appearance on the 'Today' show, he said: "We haven't [named her] yet. All the letters in her name are silent. I want to give her something to push against in life."

Ryan announced Blake, 32, had given birth to their third child in October when he took to Twitter to promote the Canadian election, and posted a picture of himself and his wife holding their newborn in the woods.

He wrote: "I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I'm proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click http://Elections.ca for voting info. #Capilano (sic)"