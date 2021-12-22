Ryan Reynolds on getting mistaken for Ben Affleck at pizzeria: 'They’ll ask how J-Lo is'

The Red Notice actor — who has daughters James, seven, Inez, five, and Betty, two, with wife Blake Lively — is a frequent visitor to a pizzeria in New York's East Village and though he's been a customer for several years, the staff who work there have never figured out who their famous customer really is.

And Ryan has never corrected them and instead happily answers questions as if he was the Tender Bar actor, who rekindled his relationship with Jennifer Lopez earlier this year.

Appearing on the Dear Hank and John podcast, Ryan admitted: "They believe I'm Ben Affleck and I've never corrected them. I feel it would not go over well if I revealed. I do everything normal like everybody else.

"They just think I'm Ben Affleck and they'll ask how J-Lo is and I'm like, 'great, good.' I get the pizza and off I go."

The 45-year-old star recently announced he is taking a break from acting to focus on his family and he thinks now is the "perfect time" to do so.

He said: "Well, I've done a lot of [acting]. The biggest thing for me... is that I don't want to miss this time with my kids."

"When I'm shooting a film, I'm often in Europe, I'm away, there are incredibly long hours, it's a ton of constant, kind of requirement to be there the whole time — not just because I'm performing but I'm also generally producing and writing on my movies as well."

"They tend to chew and blow bubbles with every aspect of my life when I'm shooting a film. So allowing myself to step away right away, it's sort of the perfect time."

Ryan expressed a keen desire to "live life like a normal human" for a while.

He explained: "I want my kids to have a pretty normal schedule. For many years when my wife Blake would shoot a film, I would not shoot a film and I would be with the kids and vice versa. So we would sort of trade off. We never really worked at the same time. But we were always away. So the kids were away too."