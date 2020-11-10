Ryan Reynolds in talks to purchase Welsh football team

The Deadpool star could be the next owner of Wrexham A.F.C., as it has been announced that he and fellow actor Rob McElhenney have both lodged plans to purchase the club, according to the Wrexham Supporters Trust Board.

In a statement, the board said: "Talks with the proposed bidders will now continue and we are in a position to confirm the two people interested in investing in Wrexham AFC … In due course, Mr. McElhenney and Mr. Reynolds will put forward their vision for Wrexham AFC and proposal for members to vote on at a second Special General Meeting."

Ryan and Rob laid out their plans for the club - which has been fan-owned since 2011 - during a virtual supporters' trust meeting on Sunday (Nov 8), where they said they both plan on attending as many of the club's matches as possible.

Ryan said: "We want to be at the Racecourse Ground as much as possible - as many games as I can make. We want to have a pint with the fans. You'll be fed-up of us! We want to be great ambassadors for the club, to introduce the club to the world and be a global force."

Rob added: "The Racecourse hasn't been full for a while. I have a vision of the Racecourse being full again. I've seen how packed it used to be in '77 - I've been watching a lot of films about that and I want it to feel like that again.

"We want to pack that stadium again. Ryan is much more responsible in his business life but I get so excited by possibilities and what it could be. I want people to be so excited to watch the rise of the club and the Racecourse."

The meeting came as trust members voted 95 per cent in favour of holding talks with the pair, and members must now vote on whether they'd like to see the pair take over the club.

Voting began on Monday (Nov 9), and board members have until Nov 15 to cast their vote, by which point Ryan and Rob must have at least 75 per cent of votes in their favour in order for the purchase to be approved.

