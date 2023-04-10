'A s*****, weird and very personal journey': Jessie J on grief 18 months after miscarriage

Jessie J has said grief can "swallow us whole" nearly 18 months after she suffered a miscarriage.
The Price Tag singer, 35, who is set to have her first child with her basketball player boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman, 39, lost a baby in Nov 2021 and has now posted to her Instagram she is "hugging" anyone going through pain.
"It's something so many of us have in common but have to navigate so uniquely and so often goes unspoken."
"Just something that lives beneath the surface or in a cloud in our minds. It can be so consuming and dark and lonely. I'm hugging you."
In November, Jessie said in a post marking a year since she lost her baby: "Grief is such a weird and personal journey."
She added in the message: "A year ago today I was told my baby no longer had a heartbeat."
"Although I can tell the story now without crying, have and still am discovering all the positives that experience gave me, it still hurts
While Jessie did not directly mention her miscarriage in her latest post
Jessie surprised fans in January by revealing she was pregnant 13 months
She has also hit out at people trying to advise her on how to cope with being an expectant mum, saying the experience is unique to every woman. Jessie said: "The comments on videos about pregnancy is a whole new experience. It's very interesting observing how women are with each other."
"Let me just say this. Pregnancy is the most relatable but unique journey. We all feel it and experience and deal with it on our own way."
"Telling someone how they feel or what to feel is just not the way to do it."
