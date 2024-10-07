Sabrina Carpenter insists she writes her own songs

Sabrina Carpenter has insisted that she does write her own songs.

The 25-year-old pop superstar had a hand in the composition of every track on her smash hit album Short n Sweet but thinks that the "biggest misconception" about herself is that people around the world think that all the work is done for her.

Speaking on CBS Sunday Mornings, she said: "I think the biggest misconception is that I don't write about my music.

"I think a lot of people think that because I have a producer and co-writers that I love, that I'm sitting in the room on my phone not writing songs."

Prior to releasing her viral singles Espresso and Please Please Please over the course of the summer, Sabrina — who shot to fame on the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World as a teenager — had in fact written and recorded five other albums.

The Because I Liked A Boy singer admitted that her success is probably down to the encouragement of her parents.

She said: "They never told me to stop singing, and I that psychologically really, probably helped me."

The Taste hitmaker had been due to star in the leading role Cady Heron in the Broadway musical Mean Girls in early 2020, but her plans were scuppered after just two performances when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, and she went back to music and penned the record Emails I Can't Send.

She said: "I rehearsed for about three months in New York, we opened, did our first two nights and then... Covid. It humbled me very quickly! I was sent home. I felt like I could do eight shows a week, I'd been training for it but then it was just like... silence."

