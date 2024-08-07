Sabrina Carpenter says her Disney days feel like a distant memory

Sabrina Carpenter feels "very distant" from her Disney days.

The 25-year-old star previously played Maya Hart in the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World, but Sabrina admits that it now feels like a distant memory.

The blonde beauty — who has largely focused on her music career in recent years — told Variety: "I'm 900 inappropriate jokes away from being a Disney actor, but people still see me that way.

"I'm always extremely flattered to be grouped in with the other women and girls who I've idolised and looked up to who came from that, but I feel very distant from it."

Sabrina released her debut album, Eyes Wide Open, back in 2015.

The pop star appreciates the support of her long-time fans, but she also suggested that she's now in a new phase of her music career.

The Please Please Please hitmaker shared: "For the people who love those early records and listen to them, I love you for that.

"But I personally feel a sense of separation from them, largely due to the shift in who I am as a person and as an artist, pre-pandemic and post-pandemic."

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Sabrina admitted that she questioned "everything" about herself after she suffered heartbreak for the first time.

Speaking to Zane Lowe for New Music Daily, she said: "I was heartbroken two years ago. I was in a really, really different mental place."

Sabrina admitted to feeling lost amid her heartbreak, and it took her some time to recover from the setback.

The Almost Love hitmaker — who is currently dating actor Barry Keoghan — said: "Those instincts, like the trust in yourself, just the ability to move throughout a room without questioning if other people's opinions are more important than your own... and it just comes with time and it comes with ease."

[[nid:696525]]