Sacha Baron Cohen says Rebel Wilson's allegations about him being a 'massive a******' are 'demonstrably false'

Sacha Baron Cohen has branded Rebel Wilson's allegations about him "demonstrably false".

The Pitch Perfect actress had branded her Brothers Grimsby co-star a "massive a******" and claimed he had made attempts to stop the publication of her forthcoming memoir Rebel Rising.

The 52-year-old comic has now hit back and insisted he has "extensive detailed evidence" that proves he has done nothing wrong.

His spokesperson said: "While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby."

Rebel, 44, had publicly named Sacha on Sunday (March 24), a few days after she'd alleged an unnamed "a******" had "threatened" her over her book.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "I will not be bullied or silenced by high-priced lawyers or PR crisis managers.

"The 'a******' that I am talking about in one chapter of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen."

Her message followed one from a few days before, in which she claimed: "I wrote about an a****** in my book. Now, said a****** is trying to threaten me. He's hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers.

"He is trying to stop press coming out about my book. But the book will come out and you will all know the truth."

Following her remarks, Rebel's past quotes about making The Brothers Grimsby have resurfaced, in which she admitted she had threatened to contact their shared agent to report Sacha for "harassing" her.

Speaking on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, she said: "Sacha is so outrageous. Every day he's like, 'Just go naked, it will be funny.' And I'm, like, 'No!'

"Sacha and I have the same agent in America and I'm like, 'Sacha, I'm going to call our agent Sharon and tell her how much you are harassing me.' "

And of filming the movie's final scene, she added: "He was like, 'Rebel, can you just stick your finger up my butt?' And I went, 'What do you mean Sacha? That's not in the script.'

"And he's like, 'Look, I'll just pull down my pants, you just stick your finger up my butt, it'll be a really funny bit.'"

ALSO READ: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' properties in Los Angeles and Miami raided by federal agents