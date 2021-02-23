Sad: Superstar JJ Lin sings at home during CNY but nobody cares

Celebrities often say their family and friends keep them grounded. Local singing superstar JJ Lin recently gave us proof of that.

The 39-year-old — who returned to Singapore recently from Taiwan where he is now based in — uploaded a video to his Weibo account last week, with the caption saying he visited relatives from his mother's side of the family on the second day of Chinese New Year (Feb 13).

In the brief 14-second video, JJ can be seen holding a microphone and singing along emotively to a TV programme showing one of his own stage performances.

However, his kin didn't seem to care.

Two women paid no heed to him and chatted away to themselves, while two men watched the TV emotionless while makaning. Another two persons were in another room. Remember this is the guy who sold out all 30,000 concert tickets — priced between $148 to $348 — at the National Stadium in 2019 within 90 minutes.

The video has been viewed more than 13 million times and netizens are very tickled.

"Bro, I think no one paid any attention to you," one said. Some thought that he was only lip-syncing. Another netizen also commented that JJ was disturbing his relatives from their conversation.

