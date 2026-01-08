Sadie Sink teases 'there's sometimes some truth' to fan theories about Spider-Man: Brand New Day role

Sadie Sink has teased "there's sometimes some truth" to the fan theories about her role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The 23-year-old actress has been linked to characters like X-Men icon Jean Grey and villain Shathra for the upcoming Sony/Marvel blockbuster, and Sink has now admitted it has been "torture" keeping her lips sealed about who she is portraying.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Stranger Things star said: "It's torture. There's so much speculation. I feel like there's a new character every week.

"I tell people. The people I know. I found out through online theories.

"Before I got cast, there was speculation online that said, 'Sadie Sink is gonna be in the new Spider-Man.' I was like, 'I am?' Sure enough, two days later, they asked me to do it.

"Those theories, there's sometimes some truth to [them]."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will see the return of Tom Holland's Wall-Crawler alongside Zendaya's Michelle 'MJ' Jones-Watson and Jacob Batalon's Ned Leeds.

The film — which lands in cinemas in July 2026 — will also feature Jon Bernthal's The Punisher, Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, Michael Mando's Scorpion and Marvin Jones III's Tombstone.

Meanwhile, Liza Colon-Zayas has been confirmed for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, though The Bear actress has remained tight-lipped over the character she will be playing.

The official synopsis for Spider-Man: Brand New Day reads: "After the world has forgotten his name, Peter Parker (Holland) begins a new chapter in his life — balancing college classes, part-time work, and his responsibility as New York's friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

"But when a mysterious force begins to unravel the city from the inside out, Peter finds himself caught between powerful enemies, old legacies, and unexpected allies.

"As shadows from the past creep into his present, he must redefine what it truly means to be a hero — on his own."

In mid-December 2025, director Destin Daniel Cretton — who previously helmed the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) flick Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings — confirmed principal photography for Spider-Man: Brand New Day had been completed, and the movie was now moving into post-production.

On Instagram, the filmmaker wrote: "I'm so deeply grateful for the people who walked with me through the biggest, most rewarding film I've ever been a part of.

"To our amazing cast, for breathing so much life into these beloved characters and moving us every day.

"To our unbelievable crew, who worked tirelessly with unmatched creativity and craftsmanship, who made me laugh so hard my stomach never stopped hurting. I love you all so much and can't wait for the world to see your stunning work on the big screen."

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has also teased Spider-Man: Brand New Day will see Holland's Peter Parker become a "proper Spider-Man" having to deal with "street-level crime" by himself instead of being thrown into "world-ending events".

