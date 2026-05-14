Saint Satine is Hybe x Geffen's new global girl group after Katseye

First, there was Katseye. Now, there's Saint Satine, the latest global girl group by Hybe x Geffen.

The joint venture formed by South Korean music conglomerate Hybe and American record label Geffen Records revealed the quartet's name and lineup on May 12 through the finale of survival show World Scout: The Final Piece.

The 12-episode series aired on Japanese streaming platform Abema in February and was created by Hybe x Geffen to select the fourth and final member of Saint Satine.

Saint Satine comprises Lexie from Sweden, 21, Samara from Brazil, 20, and Emily from the United States, also 20.

They were previously confirmed as members after their participation in the 2023 Netflix survival show The Debut: Dream Academy. Sakura from Japan, 16, was selected as their final member after winning World Scout: The Final Piece.

In the series finale, Saint Satine made their first stage appearance and performed their first single Party b4 the Party.

The Debut: Dream Academy led to the formation of Katseye, which is made up of six members — Daniela, Sophia, Lara, Megan, Yoonchae and Manon (who is currently on hiatus). They went on to debut in June 2024.

Last August, Hybe x Geffen announced plans to debut a second international girl group comprising Lexie, Samara and Emily, who were also participants in The Debut: Dream Academy.

They added that its final member would be chosen through a new audition series, subsequently revealed to be World Scout: The Final Piece.

Around 14,000 applicants auditioned in Japan for the coveted spot, with shortlisted candidates chosen to undergo Hybe's K-pop training and development system in the US.

Four finalists emerged: Hiori, Ayana, Sakura and Aoi. They were chosen in the sixth episode of the survival show, with Ayana and Sakura facing off in the final round before the latter emerged victorious.

According to executive creator Son Sung-deuk at Hybe America, who is also the performance director of the audition project, the name Saint Satine comes from the combination of two identities — 'Saint' representing strong charisma and commanding musical presence, while 'Satine' represents a softer, more elegant and sophisticated image.

Yesterday (May 13), Hybe also announced its new company motto: to become a "global entertainment lifestyle platform company based on music and technology". Their new vision included an emphasis on technology.

An additional mission statement to "Discover a new universe, unlock an immersive journey," was also announced.

Saint Satine is scheduled to debut in the latter half of 2026, according to South Korean media reports.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com