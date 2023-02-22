Sakura-themed Totoro merch kicks off Cherry Blossom season with a burst of cuteness

Hot off the heels of the incredibly popular My Neighbour Totoro bonsai fountains, the next wave of Studio Ghibli merch for Sakura season is bound to send many squealing in delight.

It looks like everyone's favourite forest spirit is a big fan of the season as well.

The Studio Ghibli specialty store Donguri Kyowakoku is kicking off its season lineup with this beanbag plushie of Totoro carrying a sakura branch which retails at ¥2,860 (S$28).

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Small and cute enough to be cradled in two hands, Toto is accompanied by a soot sprite hiding among the sakura blossom.

But, that's not all the store has on offer.

If you're looking to decorate the entire home with all things Studio Ghibli or grab a charming housewarming gift, then the whole range of sakura Totoro tableware (starting from ¥880) would be a great addition.