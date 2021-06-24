Salma Hayek says her breasts 'have just kept growing' through menopause

Salma Hayek says her breasts "have just kept growing" through the menopause.

The 54-year-old actress was shocked to learn about some of the side-effects she could experience as she started menopause but she was most surprised to discover that her bust would swell to an even larger size.

Appearing on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, she revealed: "The boobs grow a lot. For some women, they get smaller.

"But there are some women that when you gain weight, your boobs grow, and other women that when you have children and you breastfeed your boobs grow and they don't go back down, and then in some of the cases when you are in menopause they grow again. And I just happen to be one of those women where it happened in every, single step!"

Throughout her years in the spotlight, Salma admits many people have speculated as to whether she'd had a boob job to boost her breasts, but the changes in size and shape to her breasts have been her body's natural reaction to pregnancy and now menopause.

The From Dusk till Dawn star added: "A lot of people said that I had breast augmentation; I don't blame them! My boobs were smaller! So was the rest of my body. But they have just kept growing. Many, many sizes. And my back has been really suffering from it. And not a lot of people talk about this."

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard star has also experienced mood swings and hot flashes throughout menopause but has learned to adapt to them.

She explained: "I have gone through those periods, I still kind of am, but you got to notice those moments and take a deep breath and kind of say, 'OK, it'll pass. You got to hold it together.' And the hot flashes aren't fun."

What's more, Salma has insisted that ageing is not a problem for her as she knows that she, and all women, can achieve their ambitions at any stage in their lives.

She said: "There's no expiration dates for women. That has to go. Because you can kick a** at any age. You can hold your own at any age, you can dream at any age, you can be romantic at age. We have the right to be loved for who we are at the place that we are.

"We're not just here to make babies, we're not just here to baby the man. We're not just here to service everything and everyone around us and then when the kids go awa … it's almost like expiration date for you as a woman. It's a misunderstanding that has been going around for centuries."