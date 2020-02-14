Salma Hayek threw water over Eminem

PHOTO: Instagram/salmahayek
Bang

Salma Hayek threw water over Eminem at the Oscars because she was so shocked to see him.

The 53-year-old actress came face-to-face with the rapper backstage at Sunday's (Feb 9) Academy Awards after his surprise performance of Lose Yourself.

She thought the 47-year-old star was "terrified" of her, while she felt "mortified" because of her reaction.

Salma shared pictures on Instagram in which she grabbed Eminem's black t-shirt while they stared open-mouthed at one another.

She captioned the professional images: "In these pictures it might look like @Eminem and I are best friends, but what really happened was as he was walking offstage and I was getting ready to walk onstage, I was so shocked to see him that I spilled water all over him.

"If you examine our faces, I look mortified and he looks terrified of me. As I was trying to wipe it off I impulsively hugged him and I said 'Nice to meet you Eminem - I'm a HUGE fan!' because I AM!"

In a second picture, the pair hugged and posed properly for a photo but Salma admitted she wished their meeting had gone better - though she did find a silver lining.

She wrote: "But I was so disappointed that I made such a fool of myself in front of him... and then I read this [swipe right] in @rollingstone. Eminem you're the greatest!!! If you want to read the entire article with #Eminem please see my link in bio."

The link led to an article in which Eminem was asked if he had enjoyed the Oscars.

He replied: "Absolutely. I got to hug Salma Hayek!"

He didn't perform or appear at the 2003 Academy Awards when Lose Yourself - from his film 8 Mile - won Best Original Song. He recently explained he agreed to make the surprise appearance this year because it would be "cool" after snubbing it the first time round because he didn't think the event "understood" him.

View this post on Instagram

In these pictures it might look like @Eminem and I are best friends, but what really happened is as he was walking offstage and I was getting ready to walk onstage, I was so shocked to see him that I spilled water all over him. If you examine our faces, I look mortified and he looks terrified of me- As I was trying to wipe it off I impulsively hugged him and I said “Nice to meet you Eminem- I’m a HUGE fan!” because I AM! But I was so disappointed that I made such a fool of myself in front of him... and then I read this [swipe right] in @rollingstone. Eminem you’re the greatest!!! If you want to read the entire article with #Eminem please see my link in bio. En estas imágenes podría parecer que Eminem y yo somos mejores amigos, pero lo que realmente sucedió es que mientras el salía del escenario y me preparaba para entrar, me sorprendió tanto verlo que le tiré agua encima. Si examinas la foto, me veo mortificado y él se ve aterrorizado de mí. Mientras intentaba limpiarlo, lo abracé impulsivamente y le dije: "Encantado de conocerte, Eminem. ¡Soy un ENORME fan!" Pero estaba muy decepcionada de haber hecho el ridículo al conocerlo... y luego leí esto [deslizar hacia la derecha] en @rollingstone. Eminem eres grande!!! Si desea leer el artículo completo con #Eminem, consulte el link en la biografía. #Oscars

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on

He admitted: "I kinda figured maybe since I didn't get a chance to do it at the time, maybe it would be cool.

"Back then, I never even thought that I had a chance to win, and we had just performed Lose Yourself on the Grammys with the Roots a couple of weeks before the Oscars, so we didn't think it was a good idea.

"And also, back at that time, the younger me didn't really feel like a show like that would understand me.

"But then when I found out I won, 'That's crazy!' That to me shows how authentic and real that award is - when you don't show up and you still win. That makes it very real to me."

More about
celebrities actress rapper

TRENDING

Kandie can&#039;t afford private pre-schools for their kids
Kandie can't afford private pre-schools for their kids
Coronavirus: New initiative gives nurses priority queue for lunch
Coronavirus: New initiative gives nurses priority queue for lunch
Singapore&#039;s most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
MasterChef Australia judge&#039;s restaurant empire collapses
MasterChef Australia judge's restaurant empire collapses
Hunt on for &#039;patient zero&#039; who spread coronavirus globally from Singapore
Hunt on for 'patient zero' who spread coronavirus globally from Singapore
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air &#039;filter&#039; - here&#039;s how to do it
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
Here are Singtel&#039;s price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
Here are Singtel's price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra
&#039;Crazy fun&#039; family makes epic music video featuring 60 relatives for Chinese New Year
'Crazy fun' family makes epic music video featuring 60 relatives for Chinese New Year
Japan woman with coronavirus dies as cruise ship cases soar
Japan woman with coronavirus dies as cruise ship cases soar
Malaysian student thrown out of Perth rental over unfounded coronavirus fears
Malaysian student thrown out of Perth rental over unfounded coronavirus fears
6 credit cards you should use as your EZ-Link card
6 credit cards you should use as your EZ-Link card
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Love found, love lost and everything in between: Jamie Yeo on what gave her courage to fall in love again
Love found, love lost and everything in between: Jamie Yeo on what gave her courage to fall in love again
Free disinfectant, Burger King burgers, hand sanitiser promotion &amp; other deals this week
Burger King thanks NUH staff with free burgers on Valentine's Day
They got a second chance at love, and now they&#039;ve been married 45 years
They got a second chance at love, and now they've been married 45 years
Singapore couples share how breaking up made their relationship stronger
Singapore couples in long-term relationships share how breaking up made their love grow stronger

Home Works

House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
'How to spread Wuhan': Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
Filipino man wins Valentine&#039;s Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Filipino man wins Valentine's Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Paranoid or responsible? Driver puts up barrier in car to keep virus at bay
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks
Hong Kong men smash car window to steal N95 masks

SERVICES