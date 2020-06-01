Sam Smith spent their whole life 'hiding their body from the sun'

PHOTO: Reuters
Bang

The How Do You Sleep hitmaker says they are "feeling so good" at the moment and celebrated their own steps to body positivity.

They wrote on Instagram: "Feels so good to have my top off on holiday. Spent all my life hiding my body from the sun. The last year my skin has been soaking in that LIGHT. Don't let anyone or anything stop you from feeling that kiss from above you beautiful humans (sic)"

Meanwhile, Sam previously revealed they found strength in a Jim Carrey quote when they were struggling with their identity.

They said: "My emotions can be a bit of a rollercoaster at times ... I sometimes feel this great and heavy sadness inside. I recently read a quote from Jim that summed up my feelings perfectly. 'Your body needs to be depressed. It needs deep rest from the character you've been trying to play.'

"There have been times where I have felt silenced. I stopped wearing what I wanted because I wanted to be a pop star. As each day went on slowly but surely my suits started to feel like straightjackets and my head started to feel more and more like a prison."

Sam previously revealed they want to be referred to as "they" and "them" after a "lifetime of being at war with their gender".

They wrote on their social media account: "Today is a good day so here goes. I've decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ... after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out

"I'm so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I've been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but f*** it! I understand there will be many mistakes and misgendering but all I ask is you please please try. (sic)"

