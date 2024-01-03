Sam Smith splits from boyfriend Christian Cowan

Sam Smith has split from their boyfriend Christian Cowan.

The singer is said to have returned to the celebrity dating app Raya in the hope of meeting someone new in 2024 after parting ways with the fashion designer last month.

Sam and Christian were last pictured together at a party in New York on Dec 14 and had also been snapped in London and Paris after first being linked in January 2023.

A source told MailOnline: "Sam and Christian decided to end their relationship before Christmas.

"They're still friends and will continue to support each other in their respective careers but for now they have separated.

"Sam has signed back up to dating app Raya and is already connecting with new people... it's a new year and fresh start for them."

Sam and Christian started their relationship last year when the clothing designer — whose celebrity clients include Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Heidi Klum — collaborated with the 31-year-old pop star on the outfits for their music video I'm Not Here to Make Friends.

It marked Sam's first public relationship since they came out as non-binary in 2019 as well as the first since their split from the 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn.

The Grammy-winning star previously revealed that they wished to date an older man after using Raya during the coronavirus lockdown.

Speaking on SiriusXM in 2020, Sam said: "I think I want to be with someone older now. I need someone who has passions and has their own drive.

"It's nice to be able to date on your phone. I haven't done it in years — I just want the romance."

