Samantha Lee's death: Singapore Idol contestant posted these songs the day before she died

PHOTO: YouTube/Samantha Lee
Kwok Kar Peng
Kwok Kar Peng
AsiaOne

Former Singapore Idol contestant Samantha Lee died on Dec 22, but her voice and singing lives on.

On Dec 21, she uploaded two videos to her YouTube account. One looks like an old video audition for the Channel 5 reality singing competition The Final 1, where she sang Say Something by A Great Big World.

The second is a lyric music video (MV) of a song she and her brother had written, titled Why Goodbye.

"The song that my brother and I wrote five years ago finally has a lyric MV! Support local music full version on YouTube," the freelance singer wrote in a Facebook post at 4am on Dec 22.

On that same day at 6pm, Samantha made another Facebook post, one that was in stark contrast in mood to the previous.

"To whom it may concern, I know all of you cared for me. Thanks to all of you who have helped me, I managed to last till now," Samantha wrote.

"But you couldn't understand my depression because for you to really understand it, you have to go through it, which I will not wish upon anyone. I do not blame you for that, but I will blame you if you let my release affect your happiness."

Samantha, who had listed in her Facebook account that she was married, also posted an open letter encouraging victims of domestic violence and mental health issues to seek help.

Later that night, a sombre post on the same Facebook page revealed Samantha had died. Her wake was held on Dec 23 and her ashes would be "scattered to the sea to be a mermaid as she wished".

Samantha came into the public eye when she was 18 years old, as one of the Top 12 contestants in the third season of Singapore Idol in 2009. The competition was won by Sezairi Sezali.

Her soothing jazzy song Why Goodbye has now clocked more than 3,000 views, while Say Something has more than 2,700 views.

Netizen WiseGuy99 commented on YouTube: "Good voice. Regret to not know her existence before. RIP."

HELPLINES

  • Samaritans of Singapore (SOS): 1800-2214444
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-2837019
  • Sage Counselling Centre: 1800-5555555
  • Care Corner Mandarin Counselling: 1800-3535800

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com

More about
singer death

TRENDING

Annular solar eclipse in Singapore: Thousands gather to catch rare &#039;ring of fire&#039; in the sky
Thousands in Singapore gather to catch rare 'ring of fire' in the sky
Samantha Lee&#039;s death: Singapore Idol contestant posted these songs the day before she died
Samantha Lee's death: Singapore Idol contestant posted these songs the day before she died
US bank robber throws cash in air, shouting &#039;Merry Christmas&#039;
US bank robber throws cash in air, shouting 'Merry Christmas'
Malaysia police kill kidnappers and rescue Johor businessman in $10m ransom case
Malaysia police kill kidnappers and rescue Johor businessman in $10m ransom case
Actress fat-shamed after co-star struggles to carry her during filming
Actress fat-shamed after co-star struggles to carry her during filming
Consuming leftover rice could give you food poisoning, according to Malaysia&#039;s Ministry of Health
Consuming leftover rice could give you food poisoning, according to Malaysia's Ministry of Health
My 2019 in AsiaOne: You&#039;re welcome for that viral KFC rice-cooker story
You’re welcome for that viral KFC rice-cooker story
Teen accused of molesting 3 women, including 2 senior citizens
Teen accused of molesting 3 women, including 2 senior citizens
Taipei&#039;s Ningxia Night Market is coming to Singapore
Taipei's Ningxia Night Market is coming to Singapore
&#039;I discovered new injuries on my body every day&#039;: 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
'I discovered new injuries on my body every day': 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
E-bikes show distinct pattern of severe injuries
E-bikes show distinct pattern of severe injuries
Vietnam&#039;s internet brides bear brunt of Korea&#039;s immigration bias
Vietnam's internet brides bear brunt of Korea's immigration bias

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Hua Hin shopping village to close its doors on Jan 31
Hua Hin shopping village to close its doors on Jan 31
15 travel destinations near Singapore that are perfect for short getaways
15 travel destinations near Singapore that are perfect for short getaways
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I found out what makes Singaporean men so desirable
This year I found out what makes Singaporean men so desirable
Doctors and diet experts swear by these tips to avoid Christmas weight gain
Doctors and diet experts swear by these tips to avoid Christmas weight gain

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket

SERVICES