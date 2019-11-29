Sammi Cheng hospitalised after 2 weeks of extreme pain

The stomach cramps were so intense and the pain so excruciating that Sammi Cheng spent two weeks sleeping in an upright position to avoid puking.

Unable to withstand the pain, the 47-year-old Hong Kong singer decided to seek medical treatment and get an endoscopy.

In an Instagram post yesterday (Nov 28), Sammi revealed the results of the endoscopy and said that she had acid reflux, which caused an inflammation of her stomach.

The Cantopop queen uploaded selfies which were taken at the hospital and wrote: "No worry. Here's what happened. My stomach has been feeling uncomfortable and twice I experienced incredibly painful stomach cramps. The past two weeks, I even had to sleep in an upright position to avoid feeling nauseous.

"I finally couldn't take it and couldn't run from it anymore, and I went to the hospital for an endoscopy."

Sammi also said that the cramps made her stomach feel as if someone was wringing it out to dry and it felt like it was being twisted and squeezed.

However, after the treatment, she's on the road to recovery.

But this incident has made Sammi realise how priceless one's health is.

The actress wrote: "As you get older, the more you realise how priceless your health is. In three years' time, when I'm 50, I intend to get the vaccination for shingles. I witnessed my mum's recent struggle with shingles and it was really difficult. She's fine now, but it's my turn to feel unwell.

"But, I'll try my best to overcome every obstacle because that's life. We have our joys and sorrows, we grow old and fall ill..."

Referencing her new song, We Grew This Way, Sammi added: "We have different lessons to learn at different stages of our lives because this is how we grow up."

Well, we're glad to see that Sammi is making a recovery because you never know when a minor health scare might just take a turn for the worse.

