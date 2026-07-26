Male pageant organiser and former entertainment lawyer Samuel Seow dies aged 53

Samuel Seow, a former entertainment lawyer and founder of Beam Artistes, has died at the age of 53 on Saturday (July 25).

The Straits Times reported on July 26 that his family friend announced his death in a statement.

It reads: "It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Samuel, who passed away peacefully in his sleep last night.

"The attending doctor has confirmed that the cause of death was a heart attack."

It is believed that Samuel's family is currently in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, attending to his afterlife matters.

Samuel's Beam Artistes is known for organising pageants including Mister International, Mr Universe and Manhunt Singapore.

AsiaOne was informed that the company's latest event, Masters of the World 2026 — a pageant that celebrates men of all ages from 18 to 80 years of age — was set to take place in September at a venue in Bugis.

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Seow was known in entertainment circles and represented artistes including former actress Michelle Saram and singer-songwriter Tanya Chua in legal cases.

He was disbarred in May 2022 after he admitted to a disciplinary tribunal in 2019 to eight instances of professional misconduct involving three women employees at his office in 2018.

In October 2022, he was sentenced to four weeks' jail and fined $1,500 for prodding the forehead of his subordinate twice with his finger and assaulting a lawyer, who was also his niece, in his then law firm Samuel Seow Law Corporation.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com