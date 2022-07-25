San Diego Comic-Con 2022: Marvel Studios maps out Phase 5 titles and timeline, concludes Phase 4

Ever since the end of Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga in 2019, fans and audiences have been wondering what’s next?

The current Phase Four slate of Disney+ streaming shows and slew of movies have throttled on to great success but those looking for deeper narratives have been questioning the overall direction and today at the San Diego Comic Convention, Marvel has outlined the upcoming conclusion of Phase Four, and revealed the slate of Phase Five films, with include some titles that were previously announced, leaked and speculated on.

Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will begin next year with previously announced Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on Feb 17, 2023, and wrap up on July 26, 2024, with the previously rumoured Thunderbolts.

In between these 17 months, the following MCU films and TV series will make their appearance:

Secret Invasion – Spring 2023 (Disney+)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5, 2023

Echo – Summer 2023 (Disney+)

Loki: Season 2 – Summer 2023 (Disney+)

The Marvels – July 28, 2023

Blade – Nov 3, 2023

Ironheart – Fall 2023 (Disney+)

Agatha: Coven of Chaos – Winter 2023/24 (Disney+)

Daredevil: Born Again – Fall 2023 (Disney+)

Captain America: New World Order – May 3, 2024

This means that the current Phase Four, which includes six movies (Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder), along with seven Disney+ shows (WandaVision, The Falcon & the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel), will conclude with the Disney+ series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever later this year.

The natural question next is, so?

These titles don’t really gravitate towards a common theme or narrative, so those wondering about Phase Four will likely question how Marvel Phase Five will bring it all together.

Well, Marvel Studios also announced Phase Six, and the new story arc post Infinity Sage – The Multiverse Saga.

Just announced in Hall H:



Marvel Studios' Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, in theaters May 2, 2025. #SDCC2022 pic.twitter.com/kCxeyYwgN5 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 24, 2022

For those who don’t follow the MCU quite as closely, what we do know is that Marvel Studios has also announced Avengers: The Kang Dynasty for May 2, 2025. This establishes that Kang, who made his debut in Disney+’s Loki, has and will play heavily in Phase Four and Phase Five.

ALSO READ: 2 new Avengers films coming to Marvel's slate

This article was first published in Geek Culture.