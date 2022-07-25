San Diego Comic-Con 2022: Marvel Studios teases MCU Phase 6 and names new arc The Multiverse Saga

After announcing the end of the current Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and revealing details, titles and the schedule for the upcoming Phase Five, Marvel Studios has also teased upcoming movies in the future Phase Six of the MCU second multi-title arc, The Multiverse Saga.

Phase Five, which kicks off in 2023, will end in July, 2024 with Thunderbolts and following that, the previously announced Fantastic Four film will launch Phase Six, which has 11 schedules.

Two of them are Avengers sequels – Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

PHOTO: Twitter/DragonKid21

Retroactively, Marvel also announced that Phase Four, Five and Six will round up the second saga of the MCU, now officially called The Multiverse Saga. It has been previously revealed that time despot, Kang, who made his debut, as He Who Remains, in Disney+’s Loki series, will factor into the story.

In the comics, the time-traveling Kang has adopted several personas in the comics, including Immortus, and Iron Lad.

The remaining eight titles in Phase Six were not revealed, and it is likely that these will be a mix of films and Disney+ streaming shows, including the Don Cheadle-led Armor Wars, which has been previously revealed, but not listed under Phase Four or Five.

Other potential titles include the sequel to Shang-Chi, and both Ten Rings and Wakanda Disney+ series, as well as the expected sequels to Doctor Strange, Thor and Eternals.

ALSO READ: 2 new Avengers films coming to Marvel's slate

This article was first published in Geek Culture.