Sandara Park loses shoe at 2NE1's surprise Coachella stage performance — their first in 6 years

It's been a long time coming, but they're here now — 2NE1 has set the roof on fire at Coachella.

The South Korean girl group has reunited on the stage for the first time since their last performance in 2015.

The quartet, Bom (Park Bom), Dara (Sandara Park), CL (Lee Chaerin), and Minzy (Gong Minji), performed their 2011 hit song I Am The Best, surprising fans at Coachella in California as well as viewers on YouTube from all over the world.

Help im gonna passed out, still processing 2NE1 was really performing earlier gosh — Al - 2NE1 at Coachella 2022 (@Unoartmusic) April 17, 2022

The performance, which came after leader CL's solo set Spicy from her recent album Alpha, as well as 2015’s Hello Bitches, was a rousing end to record label 88rising's lineup of singers like Japanese-American singer-songwriter Hikaru Utada, rapper-singer Jackson Wang, rising Indonesian star Warren Hue and more.

In fact, the set was so electrifying that Dara lost a shoe after unleashing a powerful kick during the performance.

Dara left the stage with only 1 shoe because the other 1 went flying as she unleashed a kick!!! #2NE1 #CLchella 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yAefCCk9Lb — ً❄️ (@think_bloomace) April 17, 2022

The girl group debuted under YG Entertainment in 2009 and officially disbanded in 2016. The last time Blackjack (fans of 2NE1) saw all four of them together was in 2019 on Instagram Live for their 10th anniversary.

