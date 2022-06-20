Sandra Bullock 'so burnt out' she doesn't know how long break from acting will last

Sandra Bullock doesn't know how long her break from acting will last.

The 57-year-old actress admitted she is "so burnt out and tired" that she needs to take a hiatus from filming but is unsure of when she will return.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I don't want to be beholden to anyone's schedule other than my own. I'm so burnt out. I'm so tired, and I'm so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions and I know it."

When asked how long the break will last, she replied: "I really don't know."

Sandra admitted that she has relied on work as a "crutch" and needs to take a step back.

She explained: "Work has always been steady for me, and I've been so lucky. I saw it possibly was becoming my crutch. It was like opening up a fridge all the time and looking for something that was never in the fridge.

"I said to myself, 'Stop looking for it here because it doesn't exist here. You already have it; establish it, find it and be okay not having work to validate you.'"

And Sandra says producing The Lost City with Liza Chasin was a great way to "go out with a bang".

She said: "I love working with artists, and that's why Liza and I were very well-matched. If I'm going out with a bang, I want to go out with the right person."