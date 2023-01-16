'He sang so much more in Malaysia': Jay Chou fans contrast KL and Singapore performances

It seems like our neighbour got the better end of the Jay Chou deal.

The Mandopop king uploaded on Instagram a post of his performance at Kuala Lumpur last night (Jan 15) — but some netizens didn't share in his happiness.

"Malaysian friends, are you happy tonight?" the 43-year-old wrote. "Is this brother not true to his words? We sang until we were satisfied!"

Many who attended were definitely satisfied, with some Malaysian celebrities expressing their support and appreciation for his performance.

Pop singer Danny Koo said: "My bro is so awesome!"

Malaysian radio DJ Emely Poon also said rhetorically: "Bro, you're the best, you know that?"

But the success of his show has left some feeling like they've been treated unfairly.

"Why did you sing so little in Singapore?" one user asked, adding a crying emoji.

Subsequent comments under the thread added to this question, with some expressing "disappointment" and that it was "not fair".

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Jay Chou

Said one: "Those who haven't seen his concert in Singapore really don't understand just how good his performance in Malaysia was. He sang so much longer!"

Another questioned: "He sang so much more in Malaysia compared to Singapore, why was Singapore [treated] like this?"

One user also jokingly asserted: "Truly, in Singapore we helped him (Jay) to sing more than he did himself."

It wasn't just a sense of unjustness that some commenters felt, as users also wondered why Jay didn't give them a similar performance in Singapore.

One user said: "I didn't feel like [his performance in Singapore] was bad… But once I saw the Malaysia concert yesterday, I felt a bit upset.

"Was it because the atmosphere (in Singapore) wasn't energetic or hyped up enough, and that there was no one asking for an encore?"

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Jay Chou

On Dec 17 and 18 last year, Jay was in Singapore for his Carnival World Tour, the first time since January 2020.

Unfortunately, the concert was plagued with not just audio problems, but also bad vocals from the singer himself.

One fan wrote: "If your voice can't make it, then don't even consider holding a concert. You can't do your best, your fans have complaints, and then your reputation suffers as a result — what for?"

