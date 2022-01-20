Sara Bareilles feels 'profound, holy relief' after taking medication for the first time to battle depression and anxiety

Sara Bareilles feels "a profound, holy relief" after taking medication "for the first time" to battle her depression and anxiety.

The Brave hitmaker - who opened up about her mental health struggles earlier this month and admitted 2021 had been a "very low year" - shared a photo of half a white pill she is taking, while noting she has also been helped by "friends/family, therapy, exercise, sleep and meditation".

She wrote on Instagram: "I wanted to write a little bit about the fact that after 20 years of feeling very strongly that it was not the path I needed to take… I have tried medication for the first time.

"For the first time in months I can feel myself again- my joy, my optimism and my laughter are among some of the precious parts of myself I have rediscovered.

"They sit at my soul's table, along with my sweet sadness and my tender anxiety… who, by the way, aren't the only ones talking anymore. It is a profound, holy relief."

The 42-year-old star also tried to explain the impact of depression and anxiety, and admitted she had felt "desperate and overwhelmed".

She continued: "For those who don't understand it or have never dealt with it, from the inside of depression and anxiety sometimes you can't see the possibility of a way out, much less the path itself.

"For the past year, I felt desperate and overwhelmed almost all the time. The amount of energy it took to "manage" my emotions (I use that term loosely because that makes me seem like I had a handle on anything) would exhaust me so much that my whole sense of myself got distorted. I didn't feel like me anymore.

"Depression is not rational. It does not respond to "I have so much to be grateful for", or "just concentrate on the good things". I have moved through depression and anxiety many times in my life , but this time I needed extra help. (sic)"

She also paid tribute to her partner Joe Tippett for his support - as well as her "angelic friends" and said she has rediscovered herself.

She explained: "For me, the truth was that this medicine helped me see myself again, without the cloak of depression and anxiety. I remember myself.