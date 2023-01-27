Sarah Michelle Gellar says 'nobody' helped her when she was a child star

Sarah Michelle Gellar says she had "nobody" to help her when she was a child star.

The 45-year-old actress started appearing on TV in her mid-teens before shooting to global fame in the title role of Buffy the Vampire Slayer in her early 20s but is now producing and starring in Wolf Pack for Paramount+ and explained that she and co-star Rodrigo Santoro wanted to make sure their young co-stars felt that they could talk to them if they needed to.

She said: "From the get go, I said to the kids, like, 'I'm not here all the time. I'm commuting, but I'm always on my phone. So if something feels wrong, you're not comfortable, something's bothering [you], just call me and we will get into it. But never be afraid.'

"A lot of the jobs that I was on when I was young, there was nobody I could go to. So I really wanted to create that both myself and Rodrigo, and not just for the cast, I think, for the crew as well."

The Cruel Intentions star went on to describe her new project - which also features Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, Chloe Rose Robertson, and Tyler Lawrence Gray - as "intriguing" and explained how the supernatural series also explores real-life issues like anxiety and loneliness.

She told UsWeekly magazine: "The credit really goes to [showrunner] Jeff Davis, both onscreen and off. The world that he wanted to create was so intriguing to me. Rodrigo and I have been talking a lot about how we manifest horrors and the things that scare us.

"They come from our mind and we use these lores of werewolves or whatever in the supernatural world to explain what we don't have the answers for.

"And the idea that Jeff really wanted to tackle anxiety and specifically isolation and finding your pack and what it means to have those people, I think that's something that maybe before the pandemic, not everybody would've felt.

"But I think at some point through this time, we have all felt that isolation and how needed it is to have that pack supporting you."